In Russia, in 2020, 15.2 thousand cases of illegal logging were identified with the harvesting of 1.1 million cubic meters of wood.

The amount of damage caused to the forest fund is estimated at 12.3 billion rubles. This is slightly less than the damage caused by “black lumberjacks” in 2019, writes “Russian newspaper”…

At the same time, it was possible to identify the intruders involved in 7 thousand illegal logging, during which they extracted 235 thousand cubic meters of timber.

Compared to 2017, the number of illegal logging in the past year decreased from 17.3 thousand to 15.2 thousand cases. Experts explain this by closer monitoring of the state of affairs in the forests.

At the end of November last year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation reported that the investigation of a criminal case against a gang of “black lumberjacks” had been completed in the Irkutsk region.

Six felling sites were identified, where attackers illegally mined 900 cubic meters of timber, causing damage in the amount of 14 million rubles.