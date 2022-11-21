Several Russian retailers have started selling OEM (original equipment manufacturer) versions of Windows. Officially, they are intended only for those involved in assembling computers. Izvestia discovered such software in DNS, Citylink, Yandex.Market and Wildberries.

“The acquisition of such licenses, if the user is not a PC builder, formally violates the permitted limits of use and, in fact, does not give the right to install Windows or any other Microsoft product, since the use of software based on such a license carries the risks of prosecution under Art. 146 of the Criminal Code (“Violation of copyright and related rights.” – Ed.), – said Kirill Lyakhmanov, chief legal adviser of the intellectual property practice of the law firm EBR.

The DNS store assured an Izvestia correspondent over the phone that they were not asking buyers for any additional information when selling software. The same was answered in the technical support of Citilink. On Wildberries and Yandex.Market, the operating system can also be put in the basket and paid for without any confirmation.

“Such software has a mark in the product name: OEM or OEI (Original Equipment Installer – a version of Windows designed exclusively for pre-installation on a device). Also, in the characteristics of the product, we additionally state that this is a version for system assemblers, ”the Citilink press service emphasized.

The license holder did not contact Wildberries about the violation of his rights, the press service of the marketplace said. They added: if this happens, the goods will be promptly removed from sale.

Representatives of Yandex.Market declined to comment, the DNS did not respond to Izvestia’s request.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Software from the hut: in the Russian Federation began to sell Windows for developers to ordinary users