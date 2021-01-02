Rospotrebnadzor reported that 386 thousand tests for coronavirus were carried out in Russia per day.

As clarified in the message of the operational headquarters for combating coronavirus in Telegram, 658 610 people remain under medical supervision as of December 2 in the country.

In total, more than 91.5 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Russia.

Earlier, the World Health Organization reported that 470,046 cases of COVID-19 were detected in the world over the past day. According to the organization, more than 81.94 million cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the world to date. 1 808 041 people became victims of the virus.