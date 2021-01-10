In Russia, over the past day, 22,851 cases of coronavirus were recorded, according to the headquarters for combating infection.

New cases of infection have been identified in 83 regions. 2,589 infected have no clinical manifestations of the disease. The growth rate was 0.7%. For all the time, 3 401 954 cases of the disease were registered in the country.

It is noted that 24,080 people were cured of the coronavirus in Russia per day. For the entire period, 2 778 889 patients were discharged.

Also, 456 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 61,837 people have died from the disease.

Earlier it became known that the heads of EU countries and governments on January 21 will hold an emergency summit to combat the coronavirus pandemic.