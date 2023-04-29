Shot: a public organization demanded to ban the party “Satan’s Ball” in Yaroslavl

The Russian public organization “Call of the People” advocated a ban on holding the “Satan’s Ball” party in the “Hell” karaoke bar due to inconsistency with the spiritual values ​​of Russia. About it informs Telegram channel Shot.

The founder of the institution Denis Martyanov announced the holding of parties in the style of “Satanism”. On the eve of the May holidays, the club, whose slogan is “Hell to be,” plans to hold “hellish topless parties” with a “total sex” dress code. The interior of the club is made in bloody colors, strict face control will monitor compliance with the dress code.

Activists considered the plans of the karaoke bar “Ad” unacceptable and appealed to the mayor of Yaroslavl and the governor of the Yaroslavl region with a demand to limit the activities of the institution. They believe that such events are contrary to the spiritual and moral values ​​of Russia, as they promote the ideology of Satanism.

“As you know, Satan is the main enemy of God. Russia is a country that today defends traditional spiritual and moral values, including during the NWO, where many fighters fight under the flag of the Savior Not Made by Hands, ”the organization said.

Earlier it was reported that Orthodox activists forced to remove clothes with the image of Jesus Christ from a store in Moscow because of an insult to the feelings of believers. A group of believers came to the Aviapark shopping center and demanded that the staff remove things with a similar print from the shelves, since their sale during Lent is unacceptable.