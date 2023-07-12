The Ministry of Health of the Orenburg region announced a mass poisoning in kindergartens near Orsk

Parents in the Orenburg region said they noticed signs of food poisoning in 36 children aged 3-6. They attended several kindergartens in the city of Orsk. It is assumed that the children were poisoned by yogurt, the regional Ministry of Health said in its Telegram-channel.

According to the agency, after 20:00 (18:00 Moscow time), parents began to massively call an ambulance and report that their children were not feeling well. Ambulance workers, pediatricians from the city children’s hospital and infectious disease specialists are examining them.

“The entire medical service in Orsk has been strengthened, beds have been prepared for the possible hospitalization of children,” the Ministry of Health said in a publication.

At the city hall of Orsk clarifiedthat on July 11, ambulance teams went out 36 times to call children aged 3-6 years with the same symptoms. Eight were hospitalized, their condition was assessed as moderate.

“The preliminary diagnosis is food poisoning. All the victims are under the supervision of doctors,” the ministry said.

Earlier in the Kursk region, pupils of an orphanage were massively poisoned by vape liquid. The children complained of headaches, vomiting and pressure.