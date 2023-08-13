Prosecutor’s office: passenger ship crashed into the embankment in Nizhny Novgorod

On August 12, the Dobrokhod passenger ship crashed into the embankment in Nizhny Novgorod while walking along the Oka River. Checking is carried out reported in the Volga Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured, all passengers disembarked. The agency clarified that the collision occurred due to technical problems on the ship, but it remains to be seen whether navigation safety measures were observed at the time of the incident. If violations are found, the prosecutor’s office will take action.

