In Barnaul, the car went underground. He drew attention to the situation in the Russian city Telegram-Mash channel.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 17, in the courtyard of a house located at Severny Vlasikhinsky proezd. Its cause was the blurring of a section of the road due to a breakthrough in the sewer – a car fell into the resulting hole. “Tin,” an eyewitness to the incident commented on the situation, who filmed the incident on video.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident – at the time of the dive, the car was empty. According to the source, the owner was contacted by representatives of Rosvodokanal, who agreed to compensate for the damage caused to property without a trial. In addition, to eliminate the consequences of the accident, the company’s specialists will replace 25 meters of pipe.

In June, it became known that in Novosibirsk, a sprinkler partially fell into the ground near the city administration building.