The head of the Ministry of Digital Development of Tatarstan, Airat Khairullin, proposed Kazan as a pilot zone for regulating the cryptocurrency market in Russia, writes Interfax. According to his initiative, a cryptocurrency experiment in the city can be carried out on the basis of federal laws on experimental legal regimes.

“I propose, in agreement with the Central Bank, the FSB, the Russian government, within the framework of two federal laws on experimental legal regimes and digital financial assets, to implement a pilot zone in Kazan and see how the same infrastructure elements (cryptocurrency market) work under the control of the state and the regulator,” – said the head of the regional ministry.

Khairullin made the proposal against the background of the height of the public discussion of the Russian authorities around the legalization of digital currencies in the country. On January 20, the Central Bank published a consultative report on cryptocurrencies, where it stated the need to ban their circulation and mining in the country. In support of its position, the Central Bank listed the potential risks of using these digital assets (for example, threats to the financial security of Russians and a possible outflow of capital), but State Duma deputies and experts disputed some of the regulator’s arguments.

After the publication of the report of the Central Bank, representatives of the State Duma and the Ministry of Finance stressed that they are in favor of regulation, not a ban on cryptocurrencies. For example, Ivan Chebeskov, head of the financial policy department of the Finance Ministry, said that the department had already prepared a concept for the legalization of this asset class and sent it to the government apparatus. He added that it is regulation that will ensure market transparency, which will protect citizens from possible threats.