In Yekaterinburg, near a residential high-rise building on Prostornaya Street, the body of a 53-year-old man was found, investigators organized a check, transmits portal E1.

Eyewitnesses noticed the body of a man on the afternoon of November 30. The head of the investigation department for the Chkalovsky district in the Russian city, Nikita Savintsev, noted that the body was sent to the morgue to determine the exact cause of death.

Police officers put forward their version of what happened. According to them, the death is not criminal in nature.

“The preliminary cause of death is the disease he had,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Yekaterinburg explained.

