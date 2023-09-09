SK: four people involved in the mass poisoning with shawarma were detained in Kursk

Investigators of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Kursk region, as part of a criminal investigation, detained four people involved in the mass poisoning with shawarma in the city of Lgov in Kursk. Among them were the owner of the kiosk, two chefs and a chef’s assistant. Telegramdepartmental channel.

They are suspected of involvement in a crime under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (production, storage, sale of goods and products that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in the loss of human life through negligence). As a result, 11 requests for medical assistance have been recorded to date, one case of poisoning has led to a fatal outcome.

The issue of taking the suspects into custody is being decided; they may be charged in the near future. Forensic examinations have been appointed, investigators continue the investigation.

Earlier, the State Duma called for raids on shawarma stalls due to mass poisoning near Kursk. They were offered to be held after such incidents in order to find out the reasons, check the quality of products, and so on.