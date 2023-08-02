In Stavropol, the police detained a woman for trying to set fire to the gates of the military registration and enlistment office

In Stavropol, the police detained a woman for trying to set fire to the gates of the military registration and enlistment office with an incendiary mixture. This was announced by the Governor of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirov in his Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the woman tried to throw a Molotov cocktail into the military registration and enlistment office. The police officers arrested her.

“According to preliminary data, she became a victim of fraudsters. The man ruined his life and his whole family,” the governor said. There were no casualties or damage. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident.

Earlier it became known that a 51-year-old Russian woman was detained in Feodosia, who threw a Molotov cocktail into the military registration and enlistment office building. On the evening of July 29, a woman took a Molotov cocktail from a shopping bag and threw it into the building.