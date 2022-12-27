In Yekaterinburg, a hangar with wooden products caught fire on the territory of a shopping complex

In Yekaterinburg, on the territory of a shopping complex on the 17th kilometer of the Polevskiy tract, a hangar with wooden products caught fire. This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region in Telegram-channel.

Information about the incident in the Russian city was received at 19:02 local time (17:02 Moscow time), the department noted.

According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, a hangar with wooden products inside is on fire on an area of ​​300 square meters. The number of victims is unknown. 13 units of equipment and 46 personnel were sent to extinguish the fire.

