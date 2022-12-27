In Yekaterinburg, a hangar with wooden products caught fire on the territory of a shopping complex
In Yekaterinburg, on the territory of a shopping complex on the 17th kilometer of the Polevskiy tract, a hangar with wooden products caught fire. This is reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region in Telegram-channel.
Information about the incident in the Russian city was received at 19:02 local time (17:02 Moscow time), the department noted.
According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, a hangar with wooden products inside is on fire on an area of 300 square meters. The number of victims is unknown. 13 units of equipment and 46 personnel were sent to extinguish the fire.
On December 25, a fire broke out in a two-story apartment building in Irkutsk. The city administration provided a bus for temporary accommodation of the residents of the house. Residents are said to have been evacuated.
