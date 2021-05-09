In Ryazan, from the center of overexposure of stray dogs, unknown persons released about 500 dogs into the wild on the night of May 9, the 7×7 newspaper reports.

As it became known, at about three o’clock in the morning, unidentified persons cut off the lock on the gates of the shelter and ruined two CCTV cameras, after which they opened the gates. Three dogs later died – two were bitten by other stray dogs, the third was hit by a car. Most of the rest were running in several neighboring streets – in the morning they were noticed by the townspeople and the police and the Ministry of Emergency Situations were called. The employees of the overexposure center had to do a great job to get almost everyone back, and, nevertheless, they managed to do it by 11:00.

The shelter workers said they did not know who exactly could have done this, but they are sure that it was a person familiar with the territory and not afraid of dogs. According to them, one employee earlier “promised to arrange this for us.”

In the overexposure center, from where the dogs escaped, there are animals caught in the capture of the municipal enterprise for the control of stray animals. Most have lived there for several years, some of them are aggressive.