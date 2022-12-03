Home page politics

Over a million people in Georgia, including incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, have already cast their ballots early for the runoff. (File photo) © Justin Sullivan/AFP

On Tuesday, the people of the US state of Georgia will vote on their new senator. The race between Warnock and Walker promises to be close.

Atlanta/Washington – A few weeks after the actual US midterm elections the two most successful candidates for the Senate seat of the southern US state of Georgia have to face another runoff. But whether incumbent Raphael Warnock from the democrats It is not yet possible to predict with certainty whether he will actually prevail against his Republican challenger Herschel Walker on Tuesday (December 6).

Both applicants have once again invested more in their election campaign and the weeks between midterms and the early opening of the polling stations last week to win the voters’ trust after all. Incumbent Warnock, who was also elected the first black senator in the state’s history in a runoff election in 2021 by around 93,000 votes, won 49.4 percent of the vote in the midterms. His challenger Herschel Walker ended up with a deficit of almost 40,000 at around 48.5 percent. Polls are already predicting a tight race for Tuesday.

Runoff in Georgia: Herschel Walker does not reach everyone in the target group

Traditionally, Georgians have voted Republican over the past few decades, with the exceptions of 1976 and 1980, when Jimmy Carter had a clear lead, 1992, when Bill Clinton won a majority, and 2020, when a narrow majority might be more against donald trump as for Joe Biden true. Trump’s election victory in Georgia in 2016 was comparatively narrow with 50.8 percent of the vote.

Many experts and the media interpreted the surprisingly poor performance of the ex-football pro Herschel Walker, who was considered one of the candidates particularly promoted by Trump, as a decision by the people of Georgia against the president who was voted out. Noisy New York Times This is shown, for example, by the fact that in many constituencies in which Walker was behind in the Senate election, the gubernatorial election for the Republican Brian Kemp failed.

Runoff election for Senate seat in US state Georgia: Democrats have Senate majority

If this is also confirmed in the runoff election and Warnock wins, the US Democrats would have an even better position than before with 51 seats in the Senate than with a tie of 50 seats for both parties Vice-US President and thus also Senate President Kamala Harris allowed to cast the deciding vote. The previous 50 seats for the Democrats have already been reached since the final count of the midterm elections.

According to observers, what could worsen Walker’s chances are the numerous negative headlines that accompanied Walker’s election campaign. This was according to a report by the news agency AFP about being caught embellishing his résumé. There were also allegations of domestic violence from his ex-wife and two women who had accused Walker, a self-confessed anti-abortionist, of having urged them to have abortions in the past. Whether that in the politically divided United States it remains to be seen, however, that a majority will be satisfied with voting democratically instead.

What seems certain, however, is that many people in Georgia are still motivated to vote. According to one CNNreport last week, 300,000 people in Georgia were taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early each day, beating the previous record of early voting in one day. (ska with AFP)