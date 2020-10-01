The area of ​​two forest fires in the Rostov region has increased to 280 hectares, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the region reported.

It is specified that forests are burning in the Milyutinsky and Tsimlyansky districts of the region. The fire spreads quickly, because the day before there was dry weather, and the wind was blowing at a speed of up to 25 meters per second. At the same time, it is emphasized that the threat to human settlements has been removed.

To extinguish fires, a group of forces and means of the RSChS was created, consisting of 698 people and 183 pieces of equipment.

Earlier it was reported that a woman died near Rostov as a result of a natural fire that spread to the settlement.