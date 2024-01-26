Restrictions were introduced in 17 kindergartens in the Rostov region due to identified cases of measles. This was announced on Thursday, January 25, by the region’s Deputy Minister of Regional Policy and Mass Communications Sergei Tyurin.

According to him, restrictive measures in preschool institutions are introduced when measles is registered or if it is suspected. Thus, those who are not vaccinated due to age and have not had measles before are not allowed to visit for a period of 21 days, writes NSN. Otherwise, the gardens will continue to operate as usual and will not be closed.

In total, we are talking about 17 institutions, 11 of them are located in Rostov-on-Don, the TV channel notes “Star”.

Tyurin added that among migrating and other groups who refuse vaccinations, several cases of the disease are registered in one family, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

On January 24, a student at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia was diagnosed with measles. The educational institution noted that the sick person is under the supervision of doctors, his condition is satisfactory. RT. They added that there is no reason to panic.

In early January, Rospotrebnadzor recorded cases of measles in the Amur region. Two people fell ill in Blagoveshchensk, the TV channel clarifies. “360”.