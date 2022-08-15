65 people were evacuated from the village of Verkhnekundryuchenskaya, Ust-Donetsk district, Rostov region, due to a forest fire. This was announced on August 15 by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

They were taken to a temporary accommodation facility.

Rescuers continue to put out the fire, the area of ​​which has reached 30 hectares. There were no casualties. At the same time, the forest fire has already spread to residential buildings in the Ust-Donetsk region. Extinguishing is complicated by hot weather and strong winds with gusts over 30 m/s.

According to the department, fires are being eliminated in several districts at once in the region.

“The most difficult situation is developing in Ust-Donetsk, Konstantinovsky, Tsimlyansky districts and in the city of Shakhty. In total, a group of forces and means consisting of about 300 people was created to extinguish the fires that have arisen, ”the message published on Telegram reads.

According to the ISDM-Rosleskhoz monitoring system, as of August 11, in Russia, the total area covered by fire in 2022 exceeded 8 million hectares, which is comparable to the average values ​​since 2000.

In an interview with Izvestia on August 12, Konstantin Kobyakov, coordinator of projects on forests of high conservation value of the World Wildlife Fund, noted that at present the situation with fires is developing better than predicted. At the same time, he clarified that the most difficult situation is observed in the Khabarovsk Territory, Yakutia and the Khanty-Mansiysk District.