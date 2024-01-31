In the Rostov region they cannot cope with the rise in groundwater levels. About 300 thousand people found themselves in the flood zone – residents of Bataysk, Azov, Aksay, Rostov-on-Don and some other adjacent territories.

As local residents told Izvestia, groundwater rose to a level of 1.5–2 m, flooding the basements and ground floors of apartment buildings, and in some places it came to the surface: garden communities, parks, streets, and pedestrian crossings were flooded.

The Ministry of Regional Policy and Mass Communications of the Rostov Region told Izvestia that the emergency with flooding occurred due to a record amount of precipitation in the region. Their volume from November to January exceeded the norm by 100–300%, they said, citing data from Roshydromet. This led to a sharp rise in groundwater levels.

It follows from the answer that the government responds to all requests received from residents – water is pumped out from flooded areas and storm drains are cleared.

“In total, more than 82 thousand cubic meters have been pumped out across the region since December 27, 2023. m of groundwater. The city's water-reducing drainage system is being registered and transferred for perpetual use, and a unified water drainage scheme is being developed. A drainage canal with a length of more than 500 m is being developed,” the department said.

The administration of Bataysk told Izvestia that they were urgently purchasing new equipment for pumping water, and deputies declared the need for comprehensive measures to modernize the water drainage and sewerage systems.

