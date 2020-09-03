The press service of the EMERCOM of Russia reported that the emergency situation was extended to the entire Tarasovsky district of the Rostov region due to wildfires, reports RIA News.

“At 18.00 09/02/2020, the administration of the Tarasovsky district introduced an emergency regime on the territory of the district,” the message says.

Earlier it was reported that an elderly woman died as a result of a forest fire that spread to a settlement in the Krasnosulinsky district of the Rostov region.

Let’s remind that on Wednesday natural fires occurred on the territory of Belokalitvinsky, Tarasovsky, Kamensky and Krasnosulinsky districts of the region.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the area of ​​fire is almost 522 hectares. Governor Vasily Golubev said that more than 500 people and over 140 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing fires in the Rostov Region, including two helicopters and a Be-200 aircraft.