Traffic police: a traffic jam 50 km long formed on the M-4 Don highway in the Rostov region

Traffic was blocked in both directions on the M-4 Don section in the Rostov region to eliminate the consequences of a snowfall. It is reported by the traffic police department of Russia for the region in Telegram-channel.

On the night of March 30, sleet with rain began in the Rostov region, turning into snow. The bad weather continues to this day. A traffic jam 50 kilometers long formed on the section of the highway in the north of the region.

Traffic on the section from 907 to 983 kilometers of the M-4 Don highway has been temporarily suspended in both directions.

