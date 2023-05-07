As soon as a group of children leave the “expression room” that adjoins the exhibition of children’s book drawings in the “Sharjah Reading Festival 2023”, another group of children will be waiting for their turn to wear white clothes that have been designated for those who enter this room, where they are allowed to express They paint their dreams and ideas in the language of colors, and they draw directly on the walls, or on white boards under the supervision of specialized trainers.

Colors and Shades The room provides different colors for children to use while drawing. Some of them prefer to start with blue, the color of the sky, others prefer green to draw grass and a garden, and others dip their feather in a yellow color box to draw a sun that shines and fields that shine in the light.

After wearing clothes that protect them from splashes of colour, the children move around in the room of expression with joy and activity, and paint their paintings before it is the turn of others to enter the room of expression. The room is the first of its kind to receive young visitors with its colors and its wall designed in the form of a canvas ready to receive their drawings.