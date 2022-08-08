





The governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), candidate for reelection with the support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), avoided using the President of the Republic as an electoral leader in the debate promoted by Band on Sunday night, 7. Castro did not mention the name of Bolsonaro at no point in the debate, in which he participated with Marcelo Freixo (PSB), Rodrigo Neves (PDT) and Paulo Gamine (Novo). Freixo, on more than one occasion, stressed that he has the support of the PT candidate for the presidency, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In his final remarks, Freixo said that “democracy is threatened in Brazil today”, he thanked his vice-presidential candidate, former mayor César Maia (PSDB), and “President Lula”, with whom, according to the PSB candidate, he would put “Brazil on its feet”.

Throughout the debate, on more than one occasion, Freixo sought to negatively associate Bolsonaro with the Castro government. According to the federal deputy and PSB candidate, Rio was the state in the country that recorded the most deaths, in proportion to the size of the population, from covid-19, “perhaps because of the proximity” of the governor to Bolsonaro.

Castro, for his part, ignored the association’s attempts. At no time did he quote Bolsonaro or seek to defend any policies or proposals from the federal government. It limited itself to citing data on the opening of companies and the generation of formal job vacancies as signs of recovery in the State of Rio.

With the national debate relatively aside, the debate has centered around topics such as public safety, health and transport.

Governor Castro and federal deputy Gamine, from Novo, sought to associate Freixo’s history of defending human rights with the image of a “defender of bandits”.

The PSB candidate avoided directly rebutting and sought to give more emphasis, in his participation, to the need to value the police and act in public security with social assistance policies.

In one of the blocks, Neves, from PDT, and Gamine, from Novo, joined in a one-two to attack Freixo. The PSB federal deputy even asked for the right of reply – which was denied, since the organization of the debate did not see a personal attack in the comments – but, in the following participations, he left the matter aside.







