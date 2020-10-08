53 years ago is on October 8, 1967, the revolutionary Che Guevara and his guerrillas are surrounded in the Bolivian jungle by 2,000 soldiers of the regular army, then captured after a hunt for several months. Dthe next day, he will be executed. The images can not fail to touch: the guerrilla is handcuffed, eyes downcast and hair tangled. The image of a man, who lost the fight of a lifetime.

Eight years ago, he was nevertheless one of the stars of the Cuban revolution, one of the symbols of the struggle against American imperialism. But nothing will be spared in the humiliation done to the revolutionary. After his death, his corpse is exposed to the public, in a macabre staging. However, this will not be enough to damage the image of the Che who will become, on the contrary, a mythical figure.

The JT

The other subjects of the news