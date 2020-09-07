7,000 kilometers separated the patient and her surgeon. She was in Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), he in New York (United States). The gesture was precise, the concentration extreme. This doctor was preparing to remove the gallbladder of a 68-year-old patient at a long distance. It was through a robot that the doctor commanded the operation from a long distance, and a world first. An operation that amazed the Americans.



The successful operation, which lasted 45 minutes, was made possible thanks to the close partnership between surgery, advanced robotics and high-speed communication techniques. Until now, the transmission times were too long to send the information. About a hundred people were present at the time, which reassured the patient. “I didn’t think anything could happen”, she explained. The operation cost several million euros.



The JT

The other subjects of the news