7,000 kilometers separated the affected person and her surgeon. She was in Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), he in New York (United States). The gesture was exact, the focus excessive. This physician was getting ready to take away the gallbladder of a 68-year-old affected person at a protracted distance. It was by means of a robotic that the physician commanded the operation from a protracted distance, and a world first. An operation that amazed the Individuals.



The profitable operation, which lasted 45 minutes, was made potential because of the shut partnership between surgical procedure, superior robotics and high-speed communication methods. Till now, the transmission instances had been too lengthy to ship the knowledge. A few hundred folks had been current on the time, which reassured the affected person. “I did not suppose something might occur”, she defined. The operation price a number of million euros.



