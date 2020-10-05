Tata’s super app will have everything Tata Group will bring its business, fashion, lifestyle, electronics, retail, grocery, insurance, financial services like business platform on one platform with the help of this app. According to the Mint report, digital content, educational content will also be available on this super app.

Ambani’s benefit of live Both Mukesh Ambani and Tata Group have their own advantages. Mukesh Ambani has the benefit of 400 million users of Jio. In addition, Reliance’s retail chain is the largest in India. It has about 12 thousand stores. Talking about Ratan Tata, Tata Group has more than 100 businesses. She cooks from tea leaves to cars. Complete is a separate supply chain system for the business of each category.

If agreement with Walmart, Flipkart will benefit In such a situation, if the Tata group develops a portal where its vendors can sell their goods, then its scope will be greatly increased. Between all these, if the agreement with Walmart is reached, Tata will have the support of Flipkart. Walmart acquired Flipkart for $ 16 billion.

Tata is out of the telecom sector There are some challenges before the Tata group. She has exited the telecom business. If it was, there would be benefit in this work. The condition of Air India and AirAsia Group is bad. If Tata wants to stay in the aviation sector and Air India, which once was a Tata company, buys it, it will need a lot of money. The Tata group has a debt of over $ 20 billion, or over 1.5 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani recently made RIL Net Date Free.

Need a lot of money to buy SPG stake The Tata group is in a dispute with Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry. The group has talked of buying 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons from SPG Group. For this, he would need billions of dollars. On the other hand, in the case of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani has reduced his dependence on refining and petrochemicals. Currently the condition of refining business is very bad all over the world.

In China, Jack Ma and Pony Ma have taken full authority over Internet business through Alibaba and Tencent. It seems that the controlling business on the data of 130 crore people of India will be limited to only two people. It is reported that Tata Group is going to bring a super app which will be like Chinese We Chat. It is believed that Tata Sons can join hands with Walmart for its super app. According to a Bloomberg report, Walmart may invest $ 25 billion in the Tata group.