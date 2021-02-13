British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and black rapper Donald Glover will play the roles of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the remake of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”. The latter told about this in his Instagram…

The remake of the film will be filmed in the format of a series that will be released in 2022. It will be directed by Francesca Sloan, best known for her work on Fargo, Startup and The Firsts. The original Mr. & Mrs. Smith was released in 2005 and directed by Doug Lyman. According to the plot, the main characters, the spouses John and Jane, secretly work as contract killers from each other. At some point, they receive orders for each other.

Donald Glover voiced the remake of The Lion King. Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, John Cani, Keegan-Michael Key and Chiwetel Ejiofor also took part in the voice acting. In Russia, the premiere took place on July 18, 2019. At the worldwide box office, the film grossed one billion 656 million dollars with a budget of 260 million dollars.