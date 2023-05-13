Academic critics, who can disguise themselves as an intellectual or a circus performer, depending on the clientele, dismissed the work of Juan José Aquerreta years ago, considering it a “regression” and dedicating other affectionate descriptions to his followers. So the exhibition that is now dedicated to the painter from Pamplona on Navarre Museum it cannot have any interest for artistic progression. And it’s a shame, because an exceptional painter like Aquerreta, whose features make him similar to other exceptions to the mainstream —I am thinking of Xavier Valls or Cristino de Vera and, even today, of Miguel Galano or Elena Goñi—, in some plots of his work he raises precisely intellectual issues, that is, conceptual ones, which make him go beyond the purely artistic level.

The thematic areas in which the 90 works in the sample are distributed correspond to the old typologies of the genres, plus others explicitly reserved for problematic plots, due to their decidedly religious inspiration, titled pain and faith and Likeness. Aquerreta has chosen to approach the relationship between art and religion in the most difficult and infrequent way: it is a crime against contemporaneity that the subject of the painting is faith, unless it is endorsed by derision. In addition, the curatorship of Pedro Luis Lozano Uriz, in tune with the artist, emphatically turns these issues into the axis of the project. Two related artists, Diego de Pablos and José Antonio Jiménez, accompany him with their own works.

The artist speaks of religion in the most difficult way: it is almost a crime that the subject of the painting is faith, unless the derision guarantees it

It was the critic José María Moreno Galván, in an article in the magazine Triumph, who spoke at the beginning of the seventies of a School of Pamplona, ​​grouping together certain painters who, in their eagerness to shake off the informal predominance, acknowledged receipt of Pop art. One of them, Pedro Salaberri, still shares features of that wave with Aquerreta. But it is with his fellow countrywoman Isabel Baquedano with whom the protagonist of the show maintained greater complicity. His conversations around Piero or Seurat, as well as his closeness to Antonio López, helped them to carve out two completely unique artistic territories in which that extravagant inspiration was decisive. But not its forms, but its themes: an even greater extravagance. Baquedano specified it through a review of Vuillard, Maurice Denis and others nabis, and Aquerreta does it through rather more problematic aesthetic and spiritual invocations. Let’s see why.

It is clear that in the —light, immensely delicate— landscapes of Aquerreta a fervor for the beauty of the world that we can very well call religious appears. And the same in the still lifes or the figures, many traversed by an acute expression of the suffering of the body and soul to which the painter has not been oblivious. But that’s not what it’s about. The word spirituality it is usually abusively summoned by contemporary practices (especially if we step on abstract terrain, as Ángel González García pointed out with his usual tact). In that field of the spiritual in art, all cats are brown. The real problem arises when a strictly contemporary painter like Aquerreta becomes a —literal— painter of Byzantine icons. If we think of Tarkovsky’s film about Andrei Rublev, the author of the famous Trinity of Mambre, we see that, naturally, there are contemporary examples of that preference, we would say of that choice. But it is this, the choice, that causes the problem: the painter of the Hodegetria or a Bulgarian Savior of the fifteenth century was completely alien to the possibility of an aesthetic choice like the one that the contemporary painter makes when he takes them as models. . And Aquerreta puts his viewers in this position.

‘Rear pavilion of the House of Mercy’ (2012). Oil on canvas. Courtesy of the Marlborough Gallery.

Hannah Arendt said that in Western culture there had been no religious art, but rather art “with a religious theme”. A painting offers us, mainly, an aesthetic, sensory approach, despite the fact that, in reality, many conceptual artists today seem to subscribe to the extra-artistic literality of the old icon painter. As Romano Guardini said in his classic Letter to an art historianthese ancient tables belong to the cult and to the sacred spaces, in which they appear as irradiations of the divinity, and do not pretend (as a tintoretto or a rubens) arouse that modern physical commotion that is independent of meanings. So, how to understand what Aquerreta does?

The result, naturally, squeaks. And it squeaks because this contemporary painter is not given —we think at first— to unfold on the one hand in an artist of modern plastic sensibility (the beautiful parks, orchards and paths of Mutilva, Tudela or Cuatrovientos…) and on a painter, on the other, of works whose visual patterns are codified to serve their purpose as sacred objects. The two senses are incompatible. But it is precisely this set of contexts—we are in an art museum—what subverts the aesthetic order through liturgical objects of great theological density, and what questions us about our current experience.

The Aquerreta exhibition reveals a truly current taboo, like that of art, and, to make matters worse, offers us wonderful paintings

The other way round, of course, is easier. We have come to understand operations such as Duchamp’s urinal so well that they can no longer subvert any order, they belong to the institutional framework. From the cult to culture, to quote the famous title of Jacob Taubes, the path is too familiar to us. The transgressions in this field of Maurizio Cattelan or Andrés Serrano end in small scares. In the opposite direction, from the memory of the forbidden, Aquerreta’s exhibition reveals a taboo, like that of art, truly in force and, to make matters worse, offers us wonderful paintings.

‘Aquerreta… and resemblance. Heian Shodan’. Navarre Museum. Pamplona. Until 3 September.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.