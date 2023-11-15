Integrated territorial development projects (CTD), within which old houses are demolished, will include, in addition to transport and social infrastructure, dog parks, playgrounds, and recreational areas. Such amendments to the second reading of the government bill on regulating issues of integrated development of territories (CRT) were prepared by members of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services.

“Some practical experience has already been accumulated in terms of implementing CRT projects, and problems and bottlenecks that require additional legislative regulation have become obvious,” Vladimir Koshelev, the author of the amendments, told Izvestia, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Public Utilities.

In addition, it should be possible to include within the boundaries of the KRT any other socially significant objects, including, for example, public gardens, fountains, co-working spaces, and children’s art studios, the deputy believes.

Today in Moscow there is only one dog walking area per 13 thousand residents, in the regions there are 5-7 per city with up to 500 thousand residents. Whereas there should be one for every 2-3 thousand people, Artem Gebelev, a member of the Public Council of the Ministry of Construction, founder of the Dog City project, told Izvestia.

The lack of sites leads to constant conflicts between dog owners and people who do not have dogs.

