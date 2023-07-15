The disappearance of Émile (2) reminds the residents of the French village of Ganagobie, about 60 kilometers from the place where the toddler went missing, of a similar disappearance 34 years ago. Then 3-year-old Yannis Moré disappeared under similar circumstances and was never found.

Yannis disappeared on May 2, 1989 in Ganagobie, a village of over 90 inhabitants, while playing with his brothers a few meters from their home. The boy was never found and there was no suspect. When the drama unfolded, the current mayor of the village was a town clerk and closely involved in the investigation. “It evokes bad memories,” said mayor Sylvie Belmonte.

Just like in Le Vernet, everyone in the village was ready to help look for the toddler. However, the boy remained untraceable and there was no clue whatsoever. The clothes Yannis was wearing at the time of his disappearance were not found until a year later in a forest. Excavations also took place in the area during the searches. Investigators have never been able to determine whether he had been kidnapped. See also Parliament | The opposition demands that the eastern border be immediately closed to tourists, according to Marin, the issue is still being investigated - Live broadcast underway

It is a black page in the history of the village. “It’s a real drama, we’re still talking about it,” Sylvie Belmonte told the news channel BFMTV. When she heard the news from Émile, she immediately contacted her colleague in Le Vernet. “We think a lot about little Émile’s family, just as we think about little Yannis’ mom,” Belmonte told the French news site, moved. “We hope that this little child is found, but the more days pass, the more complicated it gets.”

Decree prohibits access to the village

Meanwhile, the search for Émile – six days after his disappearance – continues unabated. All tips received (about 1500 in total) are reviewed and mayor François Balique has issued a decree that prohibits access to Le Vernet. This to ‘leave the residents and the family alone’. The measure applies until Monday evening. “The inhabitants of the village themselves are in uncertainty, doubt and fear,” said the mayor of Vernet, who fears ‘malicious tourism’. See also Furniture brand Bannach: The man with the table

Asked about Émile’s family, the mayor calls them ‘a very normal, very close-knit family’. “A beautiful family that fully participates in village life,” he added. “Emile is one of our children. He came to the municipal swimming pool every day.” The researchers say that all options – including the criminal trail – are still possible for the disappearance of the French toddler.

Shocking caricature

A cartoon of Charlie Hebdo on Twitter last Wednesday caused a lot of commotion. Earlier this week, the French satirical magazine shared a caricature of two-year-old Émile. ,,The game of the summer: where is Émile? Here’s a tip: donkeys love dandelions very much,” is written with a portrait of the toddler.

“You guys are scum,” someone responded on Twitter. Indecent, there are boundaries that should not be crossed. ‘Do you really find this funny?’, another wonders. “Charlie has always been like this, but it’s wrong timing. It shows no respect for the family, who are going through hell right now,” someone else responded. See also HS Environment | On the edge of the melting glacier, Niinistö told how he became aware of the climate crisis: "It woke me up"



