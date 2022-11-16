The governor of the Bryansk region Bogomaz announced the explosion of two people on a mine in the village of Azarovka

The governor of the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Alexander Bogomaz, said in his Telegram-channel that two people were injured in a mine explosion in the village of Azarovka.

“Today, in the vicinity of the village of Azarovka, Starodubsky municipal district, two local residents, traveling by car, were injured as a result of a mine explosion,” the head of the region wrote.

He stated that the victims would be sent to the district hospital in the very near future and specified that operational services were working at the site of the explosion of the car.

Earlier, in the Bryansk region, unidentified people blew up power transmission towers. Bogomaz promised to switch the district’s power supply to a backup line until the damaged line is restored.