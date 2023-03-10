In the Belgorod region extended distance learning in schools in border areas

The authorities of the Belgorod region have extended distance learning in schools in nine border regions and in Belgorod until the end of the school year. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced this, reports TASS.

“From Monday, we are introducing distance learning in schools and the work of duty groups in the Novooskolsky district and in the Melikhovsky rural settlement of the Korochansky district,” the head of the Russian region said.

In addition, easier forms of passing the OGE and the Unified State Examination will be introduced for students, the governor summed up.

Earlier, the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the Russian border town of Shebekino. According to Gladkov, there were no casualties. At the same time, one of the shells did not explode and broke through a wall in a private residential building.