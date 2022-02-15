In recent months, Mbappe made it clear through media statements that he wanted to move to Real Madrid, noting that renewal negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain had reached a “dead end.”“.

At the beginning of the season, the fans of the French club attacked Mbappe with whistles, and this may be repeated if the Frenchman does not perform at his best level against his “future team”.

Mbappe needs to be on his best days against Real Madrid, otherwise the fans may consider him a “traitor” to his team and try to help the “Royal” stay in the Champions League.

It is noteworthy that Mbappe had moved to the Parisian team in 2017, coming from French Monaco, and since then he has participated with the team in 202 matches in all competitions, during which he scored 153 goals, and made 77 goals for his colleagues..

international newspapers

The Spanish newspaper “Marca” talked about the reasons that increase Mbappe’s desire to move to Real Madrid, on top of which is the player’s assertion on more than one occasion that playing within his ranks is a “dream” since childhood..

As for the British “The Athletic” network, it described Mbappe’s participation in the Real Madrid meeting that the Frenchman “will have a date with his dream team.”.

The British website report talked about Mbappe rejecting two offers to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and that the player’s departure for free is an expected event next summer, referring to his distinguished level this season, as he contributed 37 goals in 31 meetings..

With the end of the “January Transfers” season, a number of international websites, led by the “Gol” website, published caricatures of Mbappe wearing the Real Madrid shirt, indicating that the player will go for free to the Spanish club, and that he can negotiate with the “Royal”, during the months The last of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to the rules of “FIFA”.“.

Awaited brilliance

Sports critic Mohamed Tolba says that he expects “Mbappe to shine in front of Real Madrid, so that the Paris Saint-Germain fans do not attack him again, during his remaining days in the French club.”.

And students add to “Sky News Arabia”: “The 23-year-old always appears distinctively during the big matches, whether with his country or the Paris club, it is enough that he was a major reason for France to win the 2018 World Cup, and he has not yet completed his 20th year.“.

And he points out that the Argentine coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, “knows very well that he is threatened with losing his position in the event of failure against Real Madrid, especially with the spread of news about the French club’s management seeking to contract with Zinedine Zidane, the former Real Madrid coach, in the hope of achieving the dream of obtaining European Champions League title.

He continues: “Supporting the team with stars such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma should increase its chances of obtaining a continental title, but the Argentine’s task is somewhat complicated, because so far he has not been able to find a playing system that suits his star-studded team, which can be described as ( excess quality crisis)“.

Tolba concludes his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, by saying: “Pochettino will seek to obtain the best technical level from Mbappe, taking advantage of his desire to respond to the persistent accusations against him in recent days that he may fail in front of his future club, Real Madrid.”“.

During recent seasons, Mbappe’s name was associated with Real Madrid on more than one occasion, but the royal administration moved officially to obtain the player’s services during the last summer Mercato, and made a record offer to Paris Saint-Germain, amounting to 160 million euros, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe..

At that time, more than one official in the Paris Saint-Germain administration spoke about the club’s refusal to leave the player, and that it continues until the end of his contract with the French club..

While Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described the Paris club’s response to the offer to acquire Mbappe’s services as “inappropriate.”“.

Subsequently, Mbappe broke his media silence and confirmed that he would not continue with Paris Saint-Germain, indicating that he wanted his current club to obtain an appropriate financial compensation for his departure, except that the Paris club management dealt with him during the recent period, and did not reach a satisfactory solution for all parties. , confirms his departure for free next summer.