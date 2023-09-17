A scientist specializing in artificial intelligence speaks to Sky News Arabia about the chances of these new models to overcome GBT Chat soon, whether other models will come out, and the negatives and advantages in this race.

OpenAI’s Chat GPT, in which Microsoft is investing heavily, came to light on November 30, 2022, and dominated everything else, until its name became synonymous with any mention of artificial intelligence, continuing over time. In gaining popularity.

The program also continues to break records, including amassing 100 million users within 3 months, acquired from users via TikTok and Instagram.

Global Gemini and Emirati Guess

In recent months, two models have emerged to compete with GBT Chat: Gemini, affiliated with Google, and the Emirati Ges, affiliated with the Emirati G42 Group.

Google’s artificial intelligence scientists believe they can beat GBT Chat, and the company is working feverishly to take it to the next level in a project codenamed Gemini.

The company, Gemini, will use an artificial intelligence model that was previously used to beat the world champion in board games. To build on the company’s already advanced AI tools, in hopes of removing the crown from GPT’s head.

In the Arab world, the Artificial Intelligence Center of the Emirati group “G42” launched an open-source linguistic model in the Arabic language, under the name “GES”.

“GACE” is the highest quality Arab competitor in the world to “GPT Chat” and others at the level of generative transformers pre-trained with artificial intelligence.

“Jess” was developed in cooperation between “Inception”, the artificial intelligence center of the UAE “G42” group, the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, the first graduate university specialized in artificial intelligence research in the world, and the American company “Cerebras Systems”. , according to the Emirates News Agency.

Will this accelerating race continue?

Hisham Iraqi, a scientist at Amazon at the headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and one of the founders of artificial intelligence, answers this question by saying that the number of new advanced models that we are seeing and the acceleration of their development is “much greater than we expected.”