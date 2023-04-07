In March, two Google employees whose job it is to review the company’s artificial intelligence products tried to prevent Google from launching a chatbot artificial intelligence program. They believed it generated inaccurate and dangerous statements.

Ten months earlier, ethicists and other employees raised similar concerns at Microsoft. They wrote in several papers that the artificial intelligence technology behind a chatbot could flood Facebook groups with misinformation, degrade critical thinking, and erode the factual foundation of modern society.

Companies launched their chatbots anyway. Microsoft was the first, holding a high-profile event in February to reveal an artificial intelligence chatbot built into its Bing search engine. Google followed about six weeks later with its own chatbot, Bard.

The aggressive moves by companies that are normally risk-averse were fueled by a race to control what could be the tech industry’s next big thing: generative AI, the powerful new technology that powers those chatbots.

That competition took on a frenetic turn in November when OpenAI, a San Francisco startup working with Microsoft, launched ChatGPT, a chatbot that has captured the public’s imagination and now has approximately 100 million monthly users.

The surprising success of ChatGPT has led Microsoft and Google to be willing to take greater risks with their ethical guidelines established over the years to ensure that their technology does not cause social problems, according to 15 current and former employees and internal company documents. companies.

The urgency to build with the new AI was crystallized in an internal email sent last month by Sam Schillace, a Microsoft technology executive. He wrote in the email, which was seen by The New York Times, that it was an “absolutely fatal mistake right now to worry about things that can be fixed later.”

When the tech industry suddenly shifts to a new type of technology, the first company to introduce a product “is the long-term winner simply because it started first,” he wrote. “Sometimes the difference is measured in weeks.”

Last week, the tension between the industry’s worry-takers and risk-takers came on public display when more than 1,000 researchers and industry leaders, including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, called for a pause of six months into developing the powerful AI technology. In a public letter, they said it posed “profound risks to society and humanity.”

Regulators are already threatening to intervene. The European Union proposed legislation to regulate AI and Italy temporarily banned ChatGPT last week. In the United States, President Biden became the latest official on Tuesday to question the safety of AIs.

“Tech companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are secure before going public with them,” he said at the White House. When asked if AI was dangerous, he said: “It remains to be seen. Could be.”