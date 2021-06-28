Rome – “When it happens we will too out of a feeling of solidarity with the other team ». He announced it Chiellini about the gesture of solidarity with Black Lives Matter before the match against Austria, when, however, the opponents did not kneel.

Against Lukaku’s Belgium in the quarters of these Europeans, on the other hand, opponents will be on their knees in the pre-match. And Italy, as announced, will do the same. This time in a group, not like against Wales where only 5 players participated.

