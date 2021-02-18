The Deputy Minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Nicolás Kreplak, agreed this Thursday with Ginés González García that the holding of the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary in August would be “an unnecessary risk” in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I believe, as Ginés said, that August very possibly is a time of high tension in the health system. Last year was the peak in August, “said the Buenos Aires official in dialogue with FM La Patriada.

And although he pointed out that if in the course of March-April there is a resounding change in the speed of vaccination and the population is vaccinated, it could change the scenario for an eventual election, he was in favor of “postponing” the STEP .

“Postpone them. Suspend the elections, I think that de no way. Postpone them, do them later, then it would join with the general elections, so we have to see how it is administered, “Kreplak added.

In any case, he stressed that August, the month planned for the Primary, will be a month of “tension for the health system due to the pandemic”, if the situation of 2020 is repeated in terms of infections.

Diego Santilli, deputy head of the Buenos Aires government, stated that if the STEP were next Sunday, they could not be carried out.

On Wednesday, following the statements of the Minister of Health of the Nation, from Together for Change they rejected the possibility of suspending the PASO and ratified the defense of the electoral calendar.

However, the Deputy Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli, got into the debate and questioned the holding of the elections.

“Massively, I do not see it if they were this Sunday. A massive act of the characteristics of the whole country, of the mobilization that the people imply, I do not see it practicable due to the level of massiveness. It is not an X election in a given space, it is very massive … it requires a very extensive protocol, “said Santilli in dialogue with Futurock.

“Clearly the PASSES came to reveal the partisan primaries of the political parties. Obviously you have to analyze the costWe have to work to lower the expenses generated by the passes, but my head is set on starting the country, how to carry out the vaccination plan … Not in the STEP, “he said.

At the end of January, President Alberto Fernández signed a decree to expand the extraordinary sessions where he included an item on the “Sanitary Emergency and Electoral Calendar 2021”, in line with the request of ten governors to debate the suspension of the PASO.

In the middle of the electoral discussion, three possibilities are analyzed: postpone the entire schedule, suspend the STEP or carry out primary and general primaries on the same day, according to official sources in recent days.

The alternative of delaying the PASO and the general one in August and October – as scheduled today – to the months of September and November is the one that seems to take hold after recent announcements by the opposition that it will not accompany “either of the other two options. “.

