The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán, anticipated that if coronavirus infections continue to grow, more measures will be necessary, amid the new restrictions in the middle of the second wave.

: “With more growth and speed of infections, more measures will have to be taken, if they do not reach it, the circulation of the virus must be further restricted,” said the minister.

Gollan also admitted that “from the sanitary and epidemiological point of view,” in the Province they understood that “it was necessary to restrict a little more” to what was done since Thursday, although he clarified that “the measures are opportune.”

In statements to Radio Futurock, Gollan also warned that “the health system is very, very stressed” and said that “the private health sector in the City is 95% occupied or more.”

In this sense, he remarked: “The key is to lower the circulation of the virus”, and pointed out: “With the vaccines that we have, we would arrive next Wednesday to have practically the entire population +70 who registered vaccinated.

