Federico de Montalvo, this Wednesday at the University of Comillas. Alvaro garcia

Federico de Montalvo (Madrid, 54 years old), president of the Bioethics Committee of Spain, is one of the experts who has helped to draw up the vaccination plan against covid-19. The Ministry of Health has only revealed that the first to be immunized will be the users and employees of residences, toilets and large dependents. It keeps hidden, however, who the other 14 planned groups are and all the logistics of mass vaccination.

De Montalvo, who is also a professor of Constitutional Law at the Universidad Pontificia Comillas, cannot say much either. A confidentiality agreement prevents you from advancing further details. Although he admits that it has been an “exciting” job. “Bioethicists have felt heard,” he says.

Question. You have chosen to prioritize people with the highest risk, but there is a study by a Spanish researcher who questions this option and proposes starting with the groups with the most social interactions, such as young people.

Reply. The first thing we have done is try to escape utilitarianism, a doctrine that states that the maximum benefit for the greatest number of people is the best. That criterion seems insufficient to me because we are talking about human beings and we are not all on an equal footing. If we were all the same, maybe it would vaccinate young people, as has been proposed. But we are not all on the same level of equality: there are more vulnerable socioeconomic sectors and people in whom the covid is catastrophic. The study of the Spanish researcher is a suggestive element, which must be taken into account, but it could never be a decision. Because what is behind are human beings.

P. Is it a simplistic view?

R. No. It is complex, but it is not rich. This is not a scientific decision. The group of experts is not only made up of scientists. This decision [de quién se vacuna primero] it affects people’s health and is a political decision. Taking a resource away from one to give it to someone else is a decision that has a social and political impact. And it is a decision that has to have ethical, legal and economic and scientific elements.

P. What has weighed the most to prioritize?

R. The vulnerability and debt we have with the elderly. What has happened to them cannot happen again. And that the working group has assumed immediately: we have a historical debt with our elders. That is why vulnerability, at best, mitigates effectiveness, but at least it allows the peace of mind that the most vulnerable people are not going to die.

P. Is a decision that does not achieve all the effectiveness it could be worth at this point?

R. But maybe you save many lives, you send out the message that the most vulnerable people are protected. This is much more difficult than a mathematical account. We have given it many, many laps. We have raised weak and strong points, we have discussed each group, we have applied scientific, economic and ethical criteria. But we start from the fact that we must protect the most vulnerable.

P. Will there be vaccines for the entire population?

R. The commitment they have transmitted to us is yes. What worries me is that there is for all human beings. When a society is complaining so much about a vaccine that it is going to be lucky to receive while other countries in the world are going to have problems for it, that society tells me little. Our comfort makes us critical even of something that would be a blessing in Africa.

P. But a vaccine has not yet been approved. What if they don’t come for everyone?

R. Well, we have a prioritization strategy made. If the bad, what cannot happen, is March. Then recommendations came out prioritizing the use of respirators and they generated many problems. And that was because there was no time to think. It was a very abrupt, very reactive thing. Having a strategy now is good.

P. Has the prioritization of the vaccine been the greatest ethical challenge of the pandemic?

R. For me, the greatest ethical and social challenge is trying to generate trust in citizens. That the strategy, which I think is good, does not fail later because of mistrust. The great challenge is to prioritize well and communicate well.

P. And how is this done?

R. We cannot politicize strategy. It is necessary to try that the plan that comes out has been technically decided by multidisciplinary teams, that the politicians make it their own. The media have an essential role and you have to make people see two things: that the vaccine is new does not mean that the creation process is not proven and safe. It can have side effects because everything in medicine has it. But we can’t demonize her for it.

P. The foreseeable scenario is that there will be several vaccines at the same time. How do you decide which for whom? What criteria should prevail?

R. The document is a living document and has been created based on scientific evidence. It has been created in a context that can change. The important thing is to have something in anticipation of its arrival. IF the context changes, the efficacy of vaccines changes, we will have to see it.

P. Not all vaccines are priced the same. Should the economic factor influence decision making?

R. The public system already does it with generic drugs: in equal efficacy, we have to go for the cheapest. And we do it daily. The prescription for active principle is in the system. You have to prescribe to make the system sustainable. That is a criterion that we have to take into account.

P. Should vaccination be mandatory?

R. Mandatory vaccination is neither necessary nor timely. It’s not convenient. The vaccine is going to be successful on its own. People, as they gain confidence, will get vaccinated.

P. Regarding the communication of this health crisis, is it ethical for the Government to only advance four of the 18 priority groups?

R. I think the problem is that the document is not 100% closed. It is undergoing a consultation process and I don’t know if it came out very quickly and we should have waited. Although there was already a lot of concern about this issue.

