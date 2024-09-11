Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Musaffah Municipality Centre, opened a new football field on (Street 8) in Musaffah Industrial Area, in the presence of former UAE national team captain Adel Matar, to encourage all segments of society to practice sports and enhance quality of life standards, and to ensure the establishment and development of modern service and entertainment facilities in all areas within its geographical scope.

The municipality explained that it was keen to establish the stadium in an area close to the workers’ housing in Musaffah City to facilitate their access to it, and it worked to implement its construction according to the approved specifications, as the total area of ​​the stadium is about 1,170 square meters. A metal fence and a high mesh fence were also built around the stadium to provide privacy for sports practitioners and to preserve their safety, as well as to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the streets adjacent to the stadium area.

The opening of the stadium, which is a new addition to the sports infrastructure in the region, witnessed a football match between two teams of workers residing in the workers’ city “ICAD”. The winning team was honored with the cup and medals and gifts were presented to the participants. Everyone expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the Musaffah Municipality Center for their interest in establishing such stadiums for workers, which give them the opportunity to practice their hobbies and enjoy their time outside of work and invest it in a useful sport, as it is expected to be a preferred choice for workers residing in the region.