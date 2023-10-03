In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” the UAE inaugurated its pavilion at Expo Doha 2023 under the slogan “Legacy and Impact,” under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in cooperation with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

