In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, honored the award winners. World Summit for the best government applications, within the activities of the first day of the World Government Summit 2023, which is organized from 13 to 15 February, in the largest session in its history, with the participation of 10 thousand leaders and government officials, heads of international organizations and international companies, entrepreneurs, experts, specialists and future visionaries.
– 3 winners
During the honoring, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El Sisi honored the three winners of the International Award for Best Government Applications, as he handed over the golden award to the “BlockBill” application team from the Republic of India, and the silver award for the “BlockBill” application team from the Republic of India. “Don’t Waste” from the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the bronze award for the “Farmit” application from the Republic of Serbia.
The gold award was won by the “BlockBill” application, which was developed by a team from the Indian Institute of Technology in Indouri, Republic of India. The application supports the global trend of the digital economy, as the application allows recording transactions between retailers and their customers based on blockchain technology and issuing digital invoices for transactions. As for the “Don’t Waste” application, which won the silver award, it was developed by a team from “In-Ha” University in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan. The application encourages the responsible disposal of surpluses of all types of food, and enables users to donate or sell them. The application allows expired food to be donated to local farmers for use as fertilizer, and the platform rewards its users with a points system to encourage them to continue donating and using the application. As for the bronze award-winning “Farmit” application, it was developed by a team from the University of Belgrade in the Republic of Serbia, and the application allows residents to support local farmers By ordering and following the growth of vegetables and fruits, it allows users to remotely monitor growth and monitor a variety of vegetable crops. When harvesting, users can choose to have vegetables delivered to them or donate them.
The honoring was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and a number of sheikhs, excellencies and senior officials. Eighth year with students of public and private universities in all countries of the world, as part of its directions to encourage the pioneering role of universities and creative youth in creating solutions to local and global challenges.
The award aims to highlight solutions that employ modern technology in an innovative way, which have positive effects on wide groups of societies, and which are applicable outside borders. More than 1,000 teams from 62 countries participated in the award, and a committee comprising elite international experts worked The team evaluated the entries in order to draw up a shortlist of 45 teams nominated for the final stage, from which three winners were selected.
It is noteworthy that the Best Government Applications Award is an annual award that is supervised by the UAE government, and its winners are celebrated within the activities of the World Government Summit. Innovative solutions to meet global challenges and respond to a challenging reality to explore new opportunities for a better future for human beings. , to anticipate the future of governments, as it has focused since its launch on forming and anticipating future governments and building a better future for humanity, and has contributed to the establishment of a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and anticipating future governments.
