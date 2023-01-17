His Excellency Yoon Seok-yol, President of the friendly Republic of Korea, called on Emirati investors to benefit from investment opportunities and Korean expertise in the vital economic sectors and business opportunities in the Republic of Korea.
On the sidelines of his participation in the UAE-Korea Business Forum organized by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Korean International Trade Association, His Excellency affirmed his country’s keenness to enhance cooperation and economic partnerships with the UAE as a strategic partner for his country in the Middle East.
The forum was attended by .. His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad Al Mazrouei, President of the Federation of Emirates Chambers and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; And members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors, and Christopher Ko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Korea International Trade Association (Kita), as well as senior officials and representatives of the private sector from both sides to discuss ways to enhance trade relations and diversify the paths of economic cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.
His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri stressed the strength of the economic and trade relations between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Republic of Korea, which are witnessing continuous development, thanks to the vision of the leadership of the two countries and their directives to push them forward, which contributed to diversifying the paths of economic cooperation and achieving qualitative leaps in trade and investment exchange. This is translated by intra-regional trade figures, as non-oil foreign trade grew by 20.4% during the first nine months of the year 2022 compared to the same period of the year 2021, to record up to $4 billion; While the UAE’s non-oil exports recorded a growth of 24%, rising from $450 million during the first nine months of 2021 to $560 million during the first nine months of 2022.
He stressed the importance of the UAE-Korean Businessmen Forum, which provides an ideal platform for reviewing legislative developments and investment incentives, benefiting from emerging economic and trade opportunities in the two countries, and encouraging the private sector on both sides to develop more partnerships that serve the development vision of the two countries’ economies.
For his part, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei stressed, in his opening speech, the importance of the forum as it represents an exceptional opportunity for participants from the public and private sectors to exchange experiences, explore opportunities for cooperation and build strategic partnerships in sectors of common interest.
He pointed to the strong relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, which contributed to expanding the horizons of cooperation and partnership between them in various fields, including political and economic relations.
His Excellency thanked all the organizers, especially the Korean International Trade Association “Kita” for its pivotal role in reviewing investment opportunities, coordinating to develop existing partnerships and establishing more cooperation to support the two countries’ joint plans to create the future, and to promote the great and unique successes achieved in a number of vital economic sectors, most notably energy and infrastructure. Infrastructure, biology, medicine, aerospace, defense, and future technology.
For his part, Christopher Ko said: “The Republic of Korea is proud of its solid relations with the UAE, and we are confident that it will be one of the largest trading partners of the UAE. For more than 40 years, both countries have worked to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and trust by implementing many major projects and launching Initiatives, including the economic cooperation committee between Korea and the UAE, to advance the comprehensive development process in both countries.
The forum witnessed the signing of 23 agreements to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea. A number of officials from both countries also gave presentations on the most important investment opportunities available in a number of vital sectors. A number of bilateral meetings were organized between the two countries.
