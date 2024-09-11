In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during his official visit to India, G42, the leading technology holding company based in the UAE, announced its intention to launch NANDA, a state-of-the-art large language model for Hindi consisting of 13 billion parameters, trained on a database of approximately 2.13 trillion language units, including Hindi.

G42 said in a statement that the launch of the Nanda model, named after one of the highest mountain peaks in India, is the result of a collaboration between Inception, a subsidiary of G42, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first graduate-level research university for artificial intelligence; and Cerebras Systems.

The model was trained on Condor Galaxy, one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers for training and inference, built in collaboration between G42 and Cerebras Systems.

The launch of Nanda will mark a milestone in the AI ​​space in India, providing an opportunity for over half a billion Hindi speakers to harness the potential of generative AI.

G42 India CEO Manu Jain said India has cemented its position as a technology leader, thanks to transformative initiatives such as Digital India and Startup India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In August 2023, G42 launched GIS, the first open-source large language model for Arabic. It is designed to provide Arabic-based natural language processing solutions, opening up access to native-language generative AI capabilities for over 400 million Arabic speakers worldwide.