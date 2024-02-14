In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and alongside him are His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan… honored His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the International Humanitarian Council, presented the winners of the World Government Excellence Award in its second session, at the conclusion of the World Government Summit 2024.

The honoring was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Ports and Border Security, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a group of senior figures. Officials and guests of the World Government Summit.

The award was won in the Technological Innovation for Social Solidarity category by the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Serbia for the SOS Initiative for People of Determination in the Deaf category, in the Government Excellence and Innovation for Public Service category by the Office of the Vice President of Rwanda for the “Imihigo” Performance Contracts project, and in the Sustainability and Environmental Protection category by the National Forest Finance Fund. In the Republic of Costa Rica for the Payments for Environmental Services Program.

In the Digital Government Transformation category, the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia won for the e-Mongolia project. In the Civic Engagement for Community Empowerment category, the municipality of Curitiba in Brazil won for the “Curitiba Speaks” project, and in the Excellence in Cybersecurity and Technology Education category, the high school won. Media, Post and Finance in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic for the Center of Excellence project for the secondary stage.

A supportive application for the deaf in Serbia

The “SOS for Deaf People” application was launched in cooperation with the Information Technology and E-Government Office, and at the initiative of the Serbian Prime Minister’s Office, to enable people of determination who are deaf to make a direct video call with specialized interpreters affiliated with the National Center for Sign Language Interpretation, so that the interpreter communicates with People of determination via video service to provide simultaneous interpretation services during their call with contacts at the same time.

Performance contracts to enhance transparency in Rwanda

The “Imihigo Performance Contracts in Rwanda” initiative aims to enhance accountability, transparency and efficiency in the provision of government services by setting specific performance standards for government officials and agencies, whereby local leaders, including mayors and district officials, contract with the central government to perform the Imihigo standards. ), which includes goals and indicators related to key development areas such as agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and governance.

Payments for Environmental Services Programme

The PES programme, the first of its kind in Costa Rica and Central America, provides financial compensation to support efforts to protect the forest ecosystem and combat land degradation. Through the programme, landowner farmers receive direct payments for environmental services when they adopt technological solutions to manage forests sustainably and in a way that does not harm the environment and maintain people’s quality of life.

Solutions that support digital transformation

The e-Mongolia project has achieved a significant positive impact in enabling community members to access government services throughout the country, including remote areas. The platform was developed in cooperation with engineers, relevant government agencies, and the private sector, to become a basis for digital transformation. e-Mongolia has facilitated the provision of more than 28 million services from 181 government institutions, reaching 2 million of the 3 million Mongolian citizens who have become users of the platform, and relying on digital services has resulted in savings of $27 million in indirect costs of obtaining services.

Involving the community in decision-making

As for the Brazilian municipality of Curitiba’s project, represented by the “Curitiba Speaks” initiative, it represents an innovative solution that aims to develop a more effective and efficient model to enhance the partnership of community members in decision-making, where individuals can participate and contribute effectively to the process of determining the city’s priorities in spending the budget, and this initiative is considered a model of advice. The community brings together citizens with the municipality of Curitiba to design and prepare the annual budget and its future directions.

Excellence in cybersecurity education

The “Center of Excellence for the Secondary Level” project at the High School of Information Technology, Post and Finance in Brno, Czech Republic, is based on designing and launching an innovative program in school education that focuses on enhancing cybersecurity, and building a specialized technological center in the field of artificial intelligence and information and communications technology, to build students’ capabilities and prepare them for the future. By providing them with the necessary competencies and skills in the field of digital transformation.

Stimulating institutional excellence in government work

The Global Government Excellence Award is the most prestigious and first award of its kind globally at the level of the government sector. It covers all countries of the world and their governments, and focuses on originality, impactful and sustainable results.

The award aims to honor distinguished government initiatives and practices, individuals and government figures globally, and to introduce the most important results and achievements and their impact on improving the quality of life of societies in the world, through the World Government Summit platform. It seeks to stimulate excellence and leadership in the work of governments, and to promote their adoption of a culture and methodology for work.

The committee supervising the award selected elite experts from various countries of the world to search for best practices in various areas of government work, and 68 distinguished experiences of government agencies in 32 countries around the world were nominated.

The search, nomination and selection process adopted criteria that were developed according to international scientific foundations to identify the best distinguished government projects, initiatives and practices, including that they contribute to improving the quality of people’s lives, that they be innovative and unique, and that they achieve sustainable results with impact, in addition to representing inspiring initiatives. It is unique to the government entity and the state and is a good role model, and it has a positive impact on society, the economy, or government work.

A group of experts and specialists from various countries of the world participated in evaluating the nominations submitted by the research team, by verifying the nominations and their compliance with the selection and nomination criteria, providing recommendations on the nomination results, and adopting and selecting the best initiatives and practices in the government sector globally.

It is noteworthy that the World Government Summit represents an international platform for anticipating and creating future governments, and an incubator for a group of global awards aimed at stimulating innovation and excellence in various areas of government work, through the World Government Summit Awards.

The World Government Summit constitutes a comprehensive platform that hosted, in its edition this year, heads of state and government, leaders of more than 80 international and regional organizations, 120 government delegations, an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, and more than 8 Nobel Prize-winning scientists, to discuss major global future trends in More than 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions, during which 200 international figures spoke, in addition to more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions attended by more than 300 ministers.