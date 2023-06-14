In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, held the ninth meeting of the Federation’s General Budget Committee to discuss a project The general budget of the federation for the fiscal year 2024.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Muhammad bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and His Excellency Khalid Muhammad Salem Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, in addition to representatives of the Presidential Court and the Ministry of Finance. During the meeting, the committee discussed a number of issues, foremost of which was the draft general budget of the federation for the fiscal year 2024 within the budget plan for the years (2022-2026), in light of developments and procedures undertaken by the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2019 regarding Public Finance, its amendments, and related decisions and recommendations. The committee directed to complete the necessary procedures to prepare the draft general budget for the federation for the year 2024, and then submit it to the Council of Ministers.

The committee also reviewed the cash flows of the federal government for the fiscal year 2023 based on the actual and collected revenues during the elapsed period of the current fiscal year, as well as estimates of expected revenues until the end of the fiscal year 2024, after the federal authorities updated their revenue forecasts. The committee reviewed the financial position of the federal government for the fiscal year 2023 in light of the actual expenditures and revenues that took place during the second quarter of 2023, as the indicators reflect the positive growth that the UAE is witnessing in various sectors and economic activities.

In addition, the committee was briefed on developments in the approved capital and development projects that were completed during the past months of the 2023 fiscal year. It is worth noting that the Cabinet approved the federal budget for 2023 with a total of 63.1 billion dirhams.