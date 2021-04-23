Dubai (Union)

Dubai today hosts the global art auction to support the 100 million meals campaign, which is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, as part of the activities of the largest campaign in the region to feed food In 30 countries in the continents of Africa, Asia, Europe and South America during the holy month of Ramadan .. The auction exhibits that are being held at “Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah” in Dubai, in cooperation with “Mobi” International Auctions, include rare art pieces accomplished by artists who are pioneers of modern art movements, in addition to Personal belongings of world leaders, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, and these holdings are shown for the first time in support of the humanitarian campaign that aims to provide food support to millions in 4 Continents around the world without discrimination.

The auction activities, which include many paragraphs, will start at nine o’clock today with the participation of well-known personalities, international artistic, media and cultural figures, businessmen and charitable work leaders who support humanitarian relief efforts in the region and the world.

The charity auction will be attended by personalities from the business and art community such as Florian Picasso, grandson of international artist Pablo Picasso, entrepreneur Sima Fed, founder and chairwoman of Apparel Group, Vikram Shroff, CEO of UBL Group, and Marjorie Harvey, wife of the international broadcaster. Steve Harvey, German tennis player Boris Franz Becker, and beauty blogger and expert Mona Kattan. The auction segments will be presented by British radio and television presenter Johnny Gold, owner of the “Sun Rise” program on Sky News, and sports news anchor on BBC 2. He is among the most prominent media professionals in the world known for presenting fundraising activities through charitable auctions in an interesting and entertaining template. He also speaks at the media event Tom Earckhart, who has been presenting the weekly “The Grill” program on Dubai Eye, the English-speaking radio since its inception. He also works for the Dubai One TV channel in which he presented “Studio One” for years.

Rare exhibits

On top of the exhibits that will be sold in the auction, the proceeds of which will go to the campaign of 100 million meals, a precious piece of the covering of the Holy Kaaba is decorated with gold and silver threads, and studded with verses from the Holy Quran, and this unique piece is presented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the benefit of the campaign. As it was among the artistic holdings of His Highness. The auction exhibits also include two drawings made by the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, the black and white swallow painting, which has an inspiring artistic symbolism and expresses the human journey on the path of liberation, progress and advancement, in addition to the original outline of the painting itself.

The artistic charity auction also displays the painting “Flower and Vase” in ink by the French artist Henri Matisse, in which he depicts a vase with an oval base and a long delicate neck surrounding an open flower. A rare set of gold medals designed by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is sold at auction, including the medals “Head in a Mask”, “The Knight”, “Jacqueline” and “The Face”, all made of 23 karat gold, in addition to a blueprint. A “Face Search” by the Spanish artist Salvador Dali, as well as the painting “In Front of the House Facing the West” or “The Western House” in the midst of the green nature of contemporary artist David Hockney, as well as the painting “Mattilo Kevin Druze 2” or “The Sailor” by the same painter.

The auction also includes the paintings of “Untitled” and “Waso” by the Spanish artist Juan Miro, in addition to a work by the English artist Henry Moore entitled “The Mother Carrying Her Child”, which reflects the meanings of motherhood.

The proceeds of the art auction support the campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (Archives)

Painters for good

Among the paragraphs included in the charity auction in support of the campaign of 100 million meals is a live presentation of the painting presented by the international painter Sasha Jefri, the owner of the largest painting in the world on canvas and bearing the name “The Journey of Humanity” and registered with Guinness World Records, noting that the famous painter had completed it in Dubai for eight months during the Corona pandemic, and it was sold for $ 62 million last March, and the proceeds went to support international charitable organizations such as “UNICEF” and “Dubai Cares”. The painting, which Sasha Jefri, known for his efforts in the field of humanitarian work, will complete his drawing in front of those present for sale at the auction, will be displayed in addition to his painting entitled “A New Hope – Praying a Child”. The clothes that Sasha Jefri wore while he was painting the largest painting will also be displayed. In the world at auction.

An additional channel to support the campaign

This artistic charity auction is a qualitative addition to the channels to support the 100 million meals campaign by providing cash contributions, which include the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae,

Contact the campaign’s call center on the toll-free number 8004999, and bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815201), and send the word “meal” in English by SMS to specific numbers shown at The campaign website, for the “du” or “Etisalat” networks in the UAE.

The proceeds of the art auction support the campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and the regional network of food banks, humanitarian institutions and charities in the 30 countries.