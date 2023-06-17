The agency noted that the strategy is to “deal with the changing international situation.”

She added, without going into details, that the meeting, which is held with the full membership of the committee, is likely to continue for several days, and is expected to also review the country’s economic projects during the first half of this year.

A day before the start of the meeting, North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its coast, less than an hour after it threatened an “inevitable” response to military exercises conducted earlier by South Korean and US forces.

Last month, Pyongyang tried to launch a spy satellite, its first attempt to launch a satellite since 2016, but the attempt failed.