Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the “Emirati Media Forum” in its eighth session was launched today, Monday, in Dubai, with the participation of Emirati media leaders and senior officials. Writers and thinkers in the country.

The forum will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence applications on the media sector.

In his speech during the forum, Omar Al Olama said: I have complete faith that the media sector in the UAE will become the most advanced in the region.

The scholars added: Within 3-5 years, Arabic content will be supported and available in artificial intelligence applications.